2026 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in Thailand at RM31,400, RM5,800 cheaper than Malaysia’s RM37,200

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 October 2026 2:15 pm

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS in Thailand, priced at 239,000 baht (RM31,400). This is around RM5,800 less than the Z650 RS’ RM37,200 recommended retail price in Malaysia, before differences in taxes, registration and insurance.

The retro-styled 649 cc middleweight was introduced at the Kawasaki Heritage Family Meeting in Petchaburi, Thailand, on October 18. It is available in Metallic Ocean Blue, with a promotion running until October 31 that includes a 3,000-baht (RM395) discount coupon, first-class insurance, registration fees and compulsory motor insurance. The first 20 buyers also receive a radiator guard.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. The Z650RS also features Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), with two modes for different riding conditions and the option to switch the system off.

Styling cues include a round headlight, twin-pod instrumentation and classic proportions inspired by Kawasaki’s Z-series heritage.In Malaysia, the Z650RS was launched by Modenas in February 2025 at RM37,200, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Wheel sizing on the Z650RS is 17-inches on cast alloy multi-spoke wheels, wearing 120/70 and 160/60 tyres. Braking is done with twin 300 mm diameter discs in front with two-piston callipers while the rear wheel gets a 220 mm disc and single-piston calliper.

Telescopic forks, 41 mm in diameter, hold up the front end while the rear is fitted with a preload-adjustable monoshock. Weight for the Z650RS is listed as 187 kg wet, with 13-litres of fuel in the tank. Seat height for the Z650RS is 820 mm.

The Z650RS competes in the retro middleweight segment against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, priced from RM33,700, and Continental GT 650, priced from RM35,600. The Kawasaki offers a liquid-cooled engine and traction control, while the Royal Enfield models take a more traditional approach to the classic roadster formula.