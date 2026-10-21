ACE 2026: Get a Mitsubishi Triton and enjoy up to RM25,000 in deals, including up to 8 years’ free diesel!

In Advertorial / by Jonathan Lee / 21 October 2026 5:56 pm

My, my, how time has flown – there are now less than two weeks to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on October 31 and November 31. Among the bevy of brands present will be Mitsubishi, which will be exhibiting its renown Triton range of pick-up trucks.

The third-generation model is available with deals worth up to RM25,000, offered on the Triton AT Premium. This includes seven years of complimentary diesel, five years of free maintenance and a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Step up to the range-topping Triton Athlete and you’ll receive eight years of complimentary diesel worth RM20,000, as well as that five-year warranty. Plus, you’ll benefit from up to RM10,000 in trade-in support if you exchange your current vehicle. Last but not least, the Triton AT GL will be offered with up to RM12,000 in diesel support, but remember, this deal is only available for a limited time.

All those promos will get you behind the wheel of a confident, assured pick-up, which sports rugged “Beast Mode” styling and a high-quality cabin with available technologies such as an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Qi wireless charger. Under the bonnet lies the latest 2.4 litre 4N16 turbodiesel making up to 204 PS and 470 Nm of torque.

Mitsubishi is but one of a whole host of brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, iCaur, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. The show is also co-sponsored by TNB Electron, as well as Jacar and Carro, which will showcase their own products and services.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!