Is a 2027 CFMoto 550MT adventure-touring bike coming?

In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 October 2026 3:36 pm

A larger-capacity adventure-touring motorcycle called the 550MT could be coming from China’s CFMoto, with camouflaged prototypes reportedly spotted ahead of a possible 2027 launch. Reports from European moto news sites have reported EICMA in Milan, scheduled for November 2026, is a possible unveiling venue ahead of a 2027 launch.

The model is tipped to use a 526 cc parallel-twin engine derived from the unit in the CFMoto 550CL-C cruiser. In that application, the liquid-cooled engine produces 53 PS at 9,000 rpm and 51 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Output figures for the 550MT are not yet available.

The 550MT would sit above the existing CFMoto 450MT (priced at RM28,888 in Malaysia), whose 449.5 cc parallel-twin produces 44 hp and 44 Nm. The additional capacity could offer stronger highway performance and better flexibility when touring with a passenger and luggage.

Spy shots reportedly show rally-inspired styling, a tall windscreen and an upright riding position. Possible equipment includes ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control and an upgraded TFT instrument display.

Weight, suspension specifications, fuel tank capacity and pricing have yet to emerge. It is also unclear whether the 550MT would join the 450MT range or eventually replace it.

For Malaysia, the 550MT could appeal to riders seeking more performance than the 450MT without moving into a larger-capacity adventure bike. Local availability and pricing remain unknown at this juncture.