Johor JPJ has issued 7,804 VEP-related saman totalling over RM1 million so far this year

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 21 October 2026 9:38 am

The Johor road transport department (JPJ) has issued 7,804 Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP)-related saman from January to October 18, Bernama reports.

State JPJ director Zulkarnain Yasin said this came out of 120,740 vehicles inspected at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB).

“However, the rate of non-compliance among foreign drivers is actually still low compared with the overall number of vehicles inspected,” he said in a Bernama interview recently, adding that JPJ mobile vans have been stationed at BSI and KSAB since early this month to facilitate saman payment.

So far, no foreign vehicle has been barred from leaving the country via the two entry points for failing to pay saman, he said.

“Our action is to prevent saman from accumulating. Automatically, they (vehicle owners) have to pay on the spot, which is why we have also provided a mobile squad,” he said.

Although full enforcement of the VEP, which is RFID-based, began as far back as July 2025, some foreign vehicle owners still claimed they were unaware of the requirement. “We will not accept such excuses,” Zulkarnain said.