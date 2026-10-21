KPDN seizes over 10,000 litres of suspected illegal diesel

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 21 October 2026 3:01 pm

The Kedah domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) recently seized 10,920 litres of diesel, valued at RM52,197.60, after intercepting a tanker truck suspected of transporting controlled goods for unlicensed trade on Jalan Sematang Pinang, Kuala Kedah, Alor Setar, Bernama reports.

According to state KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin, the tanker was inspected and found to be carrying diesel, accompanied by a suspicious invoice.

“Further investigation revealed that the diesel was obtained from a wholesaler who lacked a valid license to deal in controlled goods,” he said, adding that KPDN also seized the tanker for further investigation, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM102,197.

He said a local man in his thirties was also detained to assist with the investigation and has been remanded for three days.