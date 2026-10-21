Malaysian fuel prices Oct 22-28, 2026 – all prices down; diesel to RM5.07, RON95 to RM4.32, RON97 to RM4.80

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / 21 October 2026 8:14 pm

It is Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update from the ministry of finance, which has released the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 22 to 28, 2026.

Both petrol and diesel fuels see price reductions for the coming week. For the price of unsubsidised B10 and B15 grades of diesel, this is a drop of 10 sen this week to RM5.07 per litre, compared to the RM5.17 per litre price of last week. Therefore, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen more per litre than B10/B15 diesel, goes to RM5.27 per litre.

As of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

For petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 petrol drops 30 sen to RM4.32 per litre, down from the RM4.62 per litre price of last week, while RON 97 drops by the same 30 sen margin to RM4.80 per litre, from its RM5.10 per litre price of last week.

As before, subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 28. This is the 44th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 407th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.