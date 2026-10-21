Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub, Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi – SE Asia service centre for F1-derived hypercar

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Mick Chan / 21 October 2026 10:46 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched Southeast Asia’s first Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub in Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi, which positions Malaysia as the regional home for maintenance needs for the Mercedes-AMG One, the German manufacturer’s Formula 1-derived road-going hypercar.

The result of a RM2.2 million investment, the facility in Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi is part of a select network of Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub locations worldwide, with other outlets located in Germany, Switzerland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Japan.

From a total production run of 275 units for the One, 100 units were destined for the United States, 100 units in Europe, and 75 units in Asia Pacific. Mercedes-AMG One owners in the Asia Pacific region will be served by both this latest Service Hub in Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi, as well as the one in Japan.

Out of all Mercedes-AMG outlets in Southeast Asia, why was Malaysia chosen to be the location of the Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub? The choice was the result of a combination of geography, expertise and language.

Port Klang is a high-traffic maritime gateway, and the Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi location was chosen for its proximity to Port Klang, which eases logistics. According to Mercedes-AMG, the level of technical expertise in Malaysia is among the highest in Southeast Asia, which aided in the decision to locate the service hub for its halo performance model in Malaysia.

Additionally, among the reasons for the service hub’s location in this country is that Malaysia has a stronger command of the English language relative to other part of Southeast Asia, which eases communication with an international client base.

Servicing of the Mercedes-AMG One is conducted by specially trained technicians, with a dedicated team of Flying Doctors attending to each customer car.

For the latest Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub here in Malaysia, there is a team of six Flying Doctors, including one Malaysian. This Service Hub will also offer access for local Mercedes-Benz Malaysia technicians, including participants of its apprenticeship programme to learn the servicing of the One.

The Mercedes-AMG One is naturally a riot of numbers, given its Formula 1 origins, and that extends to its servicing costs as well. While the work required in the upkeep of a vehicle varies case by case, there are two notable tiers of servicing for the Mercedes-AMG One.

The first is Service A, which will cost in the region of six figures, according to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia. This is in line with figures according to an RM Sotheby’s listing of a 2024 unit, which noted that Service A costs 37,610 euros (RM172,434).

According to service records of a Mercedes-AMG One as reported by TopSpeed, Service A entails the replacement of a majority of fluids including front axle oil, as well as a complete inspection. This is a job that requires 80 work-hours, or around two weeks for each service.

The other, Service B, is a major tier of servicing that involves an engine replacement when the Mercedes-AMG One reaches 50,000 km of mileage, and this is reportedly a job that costs 800,000 euros (RM3.67 million). However, hypercars such as the Mercedes-AMG One are typically rarely driven, and some examples may never see such mileage.

Also among notable items are the wheels, which are magnesium units measuring 19 and 20 inches in diameter front and rear, with carbon-fibre aero covers. Each unit costs 21,300 euros, or around RM97,656. Try not to kerb them.

Wheel removal requires special tools in the case of the Mercedes-AMG One, which means that tyre changes will be the domain of the Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub.

Rubber for the halo model is the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyre, a make and model that is also offered on other track-focused, high-performance cars but the One gets a bespoke version, as denoted by the car’s stylised outline imprinted on the tyre sidewalls.

The reason for such specialised tyres on the Mercedes-AMG One is, of course, its prodigious performance broadly based on the marque’s powertrain used in Formula 1 between 2014 and 2025. To recap, the road car’s F1-derived powertrain outputs 574 PS from its 1,599 cc turbocharged V6 on its own, and spins to 11,000 rpm.

A Motor Generator Unit-Heat (MGU-H) rated at 122 PS draws energy from exhaust gases to spin the compressor, while surplus energy is sent to the Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic (MGU-K) that sends another 163 PS to the crankshaft, and the engine’s output is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automated single-clutch gearbox.

The Mercedes-AMG One has two more 163 PS motors on the front axle – not found in the F1 car its engine is derived from – and all together the powertrain outputs 1,063 PS and propels the One from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in seven seconds and 0-300 km/h in 15.6 seconds. Top speed is 352 km/h.

Plenty of acceleration with which to make good use of the active aerodynamics in the One, such as the front diffuser flaps, front fender louvres, two-piece extending rear wing, rear diffuser and more to offer different aero profiles depending on the drive mode selected. What price, channelling your inner Rosberg, Hamilton and Bottas?

That would be in the region of RM11 million before taxes, or in excess of RM20 million with taxes. Certainly a lot of money, but it is also a lot of engineering that has gone into applying complex Formula 1 technology to a road car. One that is now served in the Southeast Asian region by the new Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub in Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi.

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Launch of the Mercedes-AMG One Service Hub, Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi; official images