Test drive an iCaur by Oct 31 to win an iPhone Duo, plus owner packages worth up to RM8k – 10 days to go!

In Advertorial, iCaur / by Harvinder Sidhu / 21 October 2026 4:16 pm

Time is running out to get in on the Born to Play, Born to Win campaign at the iCaur Carro pop-up at IOI Mall Puchong. Test drive an iCaur by Saturday, October 31, 2026, and you’ll get an entry into a nationwide lucky draw with an iPhone Duo as the grand prize.

The iCaur Carro sales advisor will guide you through submitting your entry with photo proof during your test drive. Each completed test drive counts as one entry, and each customer can win a maximum of one prize.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Grand prize: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo Second prize: iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max Third prize: Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta glasses Fourth prize: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Fifth prize: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Consolation prizes: Huawei Band 11 Pro, for five winners

Terms and conditions apply.

October owner packages worth up to RM8,000

If the test drive wins you over, every iCaur comes with an owner package this month. It starts with a free 7 kW AC home charger (or a RM2,000 cash rebate instead) and two years or 45,000 km of free service.

iCaur V23 iWD (RM132,780): package worth up to RM8,000, adding a year of free insurance and a 10-year/200,000 km battery warranty extension

package worth up to RM8,000, adding a year of free insurance and a 10-year/200,000 km battery warranty extension iCaur 03 iWD (RM129,800): package worth up to RM6,200, adding a RM2,000 charging credit rebate

package worth up to RM6,200, adding a RM2,000 charging credit rebate iCaur 03 RWD (RM119,740): package worth up to RM2,000

All prices are on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

What you’ll be driving

The star of the pop-up is the iCaur V23, the retro-styled electric SUV inspired by 1980s off-roaders. It’s locally assembled and sold here as the dual-motor V23 iWD.

Its two motors make 211 PS and 292 Nm and drive all four wheels, for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds. The 81.76 kWh battery is good for up to 430 km on the NEDC cycle, and a V2L cable and portable charger come as standard.

Owners put iCaur’s Born to Play tagline into practice at Malaysia CampFest in Rawang last weekend, camping beside their V23s and 03s.

If you need five seats, Carro’s iCaur sales advisors can take you through the iCaur 03, which is also locally assembled and comes as the 03 RWD or the dual-motor 03 iWD. The team can also help with financing and trade-ins. If you have a car to sell, they’ll assess it and roll its value into your new iCaur.

Test drive at the iCaur Carro pop-up

📅 Test drive period: now until October 31, 2026

📍 Ground Floor, South Wing (in front of EICHITOO), IOI Mall Puchong

Register your interest in the iCaur V23 or 03 here, and the Carro iCaur team will get in touch to arrange a test drive.