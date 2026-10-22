2027 Yamaha MT-125 gets sharper styling, traction control, TFT-LCD – MT-15 follows next year for Malaysia?

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2026 3:17 pm

Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 Yamaha MT-125 with sharper styling, revised LED lighting and a redesigned seat. These updates could preview changes for the Yamaha MT-15 sold in Malaysia, although news of a local-market refresh yet to be confirmed.

Next year’s MT-125 gets a redesigned fuel tank, a slimmer profile and new side panels featuring textured inserts, a smoked translucent pattern and a prominent MT logo. The front end comes with sharper LED lighting and updated indicators, complemented by a dark, translucent front cowl.

A new Redline White colour scheme with a two-tone seat joins the existing Ice Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black options. All colours receive updated 125 graphics and stocks of the updated MT-125 is expected to reach European dealerships in the first quarter of 2027.

The mechanical package remains unchanged. Power comes from a 125 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine with variable valve actuation (VVA), producing 15 PS at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. A six-speed transmission sends power to the rear wheel while the front brake is a radial-mount unit, clamping a 292 mm single disc.

The MT-125 also retains its Deltabox frame, 41 mm inverted front fork and rear swingarm suspension. It weighs 142 kg, has an 810 mm seat height and carries 10 litres of fuel. Riding equipment includes a five-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation, traction control and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

In Malaysia, the MT-15 is powered by a larger 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder VVA engine producing 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm. It gets a six-speed transmission, Deltabox frame and digital LCD instrument panel. The Yamaha MT-15 is currently priced at RM12,498 in Malaysia alongside the Yamaha R15M at RM14,998.