ACE 2026: Get rebates of up to RM72k on Volkswagen models; up to RM90k rebate on MY2026 Audi Q7 S line!

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 22 October 2026 6:14 pm

There is a little over a week to go before the opening of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026 – powered by Petronas Primax – which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre on October 31 and November 1. This is where you’ll find some of the most generous deals on new vehicle purchases.

Generous, the offers from Volkswagen and Audi certainly are. Starting with Volkswagen, the German brand is offering rebates of up to RM72,000, applicable to all models.

Existing Volkswagen owners, you will also be incentivised to make your next purchase a three-row SUV from the brand; purchase a Tayron Elegance or Tayron R-Line, and you will receive RM10,000 in trade-in support.

Want to have a first-hand sampling of the Tayron before signing on the dotted line? A test drive unit of the Volkswagen Tayron will be available to try at the event. Meanwhile, purchases of a Volkswagen will net you vehicle warranty coverage of up to seven years*.

At Audi, an even more generous offer awaits your purchase of the Audi Q7 S line. Priced from RM369,990 for a YOM2026 model – that’s right, made this year – including the Audi Assurance Package with up to seven years of vehicle warranty, the Q7 S line is now being offered with up to RM90,000 in rebates. There will also be a test drive unit available for sampling at the event.

In addition to Volkswagen and Audi, ACE 2026 will also have the participation of BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions from the participating brands, there are RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show from us, here at paultan.org.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, which includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

Goodie bags will also be up for grabs, from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

All these deals await at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1, and entry is free of charge. Find out more from the ACE 2026 microsite, here.

*Terms and conditions apply.