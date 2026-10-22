ACE 2026: Perodua Axia 1.0L G from RM33,900 is a great option for first-time car buyers – book and be rewarded

In Advertorial / by Gerard Lye / 22 October 2026 6:30 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is set to take place from October 31 to November 1 this year at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). As with previous editions, ACE 2026 is where you can find amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles under one roof.

Perodua will be at ACE 2026, and its line-up of vehicles will include the Axia 1.0L G, which received a price reduction of RM4,700 and can be yours from just RM33,900. That makes it a great option for first-time car buyers who require something affordable that will not exceed a set budget.

The Axia 1.0L G isn’t just about affordability, as its compact size makes it perfectly suited for city driving, while its practical layout provides you with versatility whether you’re bringing along passengers or cargo.

Couple that a powertrain that is fuel efficient and a trusted ownership experience that Perodua has built over decades, and the Axia 1.0L G is the sensible choice for those embarking on their first car ownership experience or even those looking for a second runabout.

In addition to Perodua, ACE 2026 will also see the attendance of Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

Buying a car at ACE 2026 brings with it extra benefits beyond just the promotions offered by individual brands, as the first 200 confirmed bookings will also enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

If you’ve been waiting for the best time to buy a new car, ACE 2026 is where you can find the best deals, so head on over to SCCC from October 31 to November 1. Find out more details at the ACE 2026 microsite and we hope to see you there!