ALR targets return of four Klang Valley highways to government by 2033, repays RM2.15b in sukuk

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2026 10:27 am

Four major Klang Valley highways could return to government ownership by 2033, five years ahead of schedule, as Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad (ALR) has repaid RM2.149 billion in sukuk principal and profit. ALR made its eighth sukuk payment of RM513.8 million on October 13, comprising RM390 million in principal and RM123.8 million in profit, group CEO Muhammad Nizam Alias said at a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur.

The four highways are the Kesas Expressway, Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP), SPRINT Expressway and Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART). ALR issued RM5.5 billion in AAA-rated sustainable and responsible investment sukuk in October 2022 to acquire the four highway concessionaires, without public funding or a government guarantee.

The programme carries total principal and profit obligations of RM7.935 billion. As a not-for-profit company, ALR directs surplus toll revenue towards debt repayment instead of shareholder dividends, while funding highway operations and maintenance.

Toll rates will remain at their current gazetted levels until the respective concessions end. The sukuk programme’s longest maturity runs until 2038, but ALR projects it could settle the remaining obligations in a lump sum by 2033, supported by surplus revenue from highway traffic.

“The sooner we settle the entire sukuk amount, the sooner we can return the highways to the government,” Muhammad Nizam said. The government would then decide whether to retain nominal toll charges or make the highways toll-free.

The SMART Tunnel also serves as a flood mitigation system for Kuala Lumpur. Since opening in May 2007, it has diverted 266.03 million cubic metres of floodwater through 685 flood-activation events, preventing an estimated RM4.94 billion in structural damage and public losses, according to ALR.

Muhammad Nizam said ALR would continue balancing maintenance requirements and operating costs with debt repayment as it works towards returning the four highways to the government by 2033. Sukuk are financial certificates in Islamic finance, often referred to as “Sharia-compliant bonds.” They represent proportional ownership interests in a pool of eligible assets. Unlike conventional bonds, sukuk do not pay interest but generate returns through profits or rentals from sharia-approved activities.