Aveta Nova 200 Limited Edition launched in Malaysia, 1,688 units available at RM8,788

In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2026 12:04 pm

Aveta Malaysia has introduced the Nova 200 Limited Edition, a special-edition version of its sporty scooter limited to 1,688 units nationwide and priced at RM8,788. The limited-run model stands out with a Cyber Yellow finish, a revised visor design and gold-coloured rims.

A centrally positioned “Limited Edition” decal completes the visual changes, while the mechanical specifications remain unchanged from the standard Nova 200. The Nova 200 Limited Edition will be sold exclusively through selected Aveta Preferred Dealers.

Power comes from a 183.3 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke SOHC engine with four valves, producing 18.1 hp (13.5 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 17.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) and belt final drive.

Suspension consists of telescopic front forks and adjustable, gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control system (TCS).

The scooter rolls on 14-inch wheels, fitted with 100/80 tyres at the front and 120/70 tyres at the rear. Other equipment includes full LED lighting with daytime running lights, a smart keyless ignition system, an LCD instrument panel and USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports.

The Nova 200 measures 2,003 mm long, 710 mm wide and 1,138 mm tall, with a 1,370 mm wheelbase and 778 mm seat height. Ground clearance is 135 mm, with 10-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Kerb weight is listed at 112 kg, with a maximum load capacity of 150 kg.

The standard Aveta Nova 200 was launched in Malaysia at RM8,488, making the Limited Edition RM300 more expensive. Both prices exclude road tax, insurance and registration.