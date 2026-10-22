ECRL to start operations on Dec 12 – 30% off economy-class tickets for first month; sales to start mid-Nov 2026

In Local News, Public Transport / by Gerard Lye / 22 October 2026 10:10 am

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is expected to start operations on December 12 this year, with early bird travellers able to enjoy a 30% discount on economy-class tickets.

The discount applies to both ECRL Express and Transit services and will be available during the first month of operations. It should be noted that the promotional discount is separate from concessions permanently available to eligible groups, including 50% off for senior citizens, children (aged two to 12) and persons with disabilities, as well as 40% off for students aged 13 to 24.

Economy-class tickets for the Gombak-Kota Baru route start at RM125 one way for Transit services and RM147 for Express services, the latter with limited stops. Fares for the Gombak-Kuala Terengganu route start at RM95 (Transit) and RM110 (Express), while the Gombak-KotaSAS fares start at RM60 and RM68 respectively.

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The 523-km ECRL will link Kota Baru and Kelantan with the Integrated Transport Terminal Gombak (ITT Gombak), connecting the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang with Selangor.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said ticket sales were expected to open soon ahead of the launch in mid-November, according to The Star. He added that the ECRL was among the major transport infrastructure projects approaching the operational phase, alongside the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is scheduled to begin operations in February.