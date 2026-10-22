Gov’t has no plans for personalised vehicle plates – Loke

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 22 October 2026 4:53 pm

The government has no plans to introduce personalised vehicle registration plates even though they may have the potential to generate more revenue, reports The Star. This is according to transport minister Anthony Loke, who revealed the proposal has been discussed previously.

“There was a proposal before, where for example, buyers could have their names as their vehicle registration plates. Since we already have an established registration system using alphabets and numbers, we have decided to stick with it,” he said.

The idea of personalised or vanity plates has been mooted in the past, with vehicle owners paying a premium for customised combinations of letter and numbers – some jurisdictions also allowed for names or words. However, it has never been implemented in Malaysia and Loke’s latest comments suggest this won’t change.

However, special registration plate series will continue to be issued yearly, with the proceeds being used for initiatives to assist the public. The recent ‘H’ series generated RM91.2 million in revenue for the government, with part of the proceeds being directed to assist taxi, rental car and school bus drivers.