Jetour T2 Ultra is the facelift’s name for international markets outside of China – coming to Malaysia in 2028?

In Cars, International News, Jetour, Local News / by Danny Tan / 22 October 2026 11:02 pm

The facelifted Jetour T2, which went on sale last month in China as the Traveller 7, will be called T2 Ultra in international markets. We’re seeing the T2 Ultra name for the first time at the ongoing 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day event in China, and also the revised SUV itself.

Domestically, the Traveller 7 is being sold alongside the Traveller (which we know as the T2) – the facelift does not replace the popular boxy SUV that we’re familiar with. Will this be coming to Malaysia? The T2 is doing well in our market, so we’re definitely in line.

Currently, there’s no right-hand-drive version yet and it’s estimated that the T2 Ultra will only reach our shores in 2028 – T2 owners, your hot cake will maintain its warmth for some time more; perhaps even longer as Jetour has elected to give the T2 Ultra a different aesthetic that might not appeal to all tastes.

Expect the T2 Ultra to replace the regular T2 in Malaysia when the time comes, instead of complementing the OG version as is the case in China. As the facelift carries quite a long list of different parts (both exterior and interior), it’s not realistic for Jetour to roll out both versions concurrently from its CKD line in Johor.

As for that different aesthetic, the super butch T2 look has been refined and its edges smoothened out, literally. There’s a friendlier-looking face dominated by LED circles, and the ‘eyes’ are bridged by a light strip that runs across the grille. This pushes the pre-facelift’s Jetour script up onto the bonnet, which is of course very Land Rover.

Also, the bumper is more flush and the black plastic trim on it is gone, replaced by body colour – this is also apparent on the SUV’s sides and rear, and is a key part of the Ultra’s shift to a more premium aesthetic, as opposed to the overtly rugged look of the original. No more pseudo-off-roader lights and exposed tow hooks on the front bumper, too.

Jetour might have ditched the four-point LEDs at the front but the four lines remain at the back, which also sports a new rear spoiler, smoother D-pillar trim (no more linear pattern) and a revised bumper design. The T2’s ‘backpack’ on the tailgate has a new design with the Jetour script.

Overall, it’s a cleaner and more refined look, sacrificing some ‘machoness’ and distinctiveness in the process, we think, based on first impressions. What’s your take?

There should be less debate inside, which is noticeably more upmarket in style and materials. Like the exterior, Jetour went for a more matured look and the cleaner dashboard is bookended by new dual vertical air vents, finished in tinted chrome, which also appear on the fresh steering wheel and other switchgear.

The fist-sized gear knob is no more, replaced by a column shifter – the result is a cleaner centre console that fully focuses on the rotary drive mode selector. Thankfully, the T2 Ultra is still generous with physical buttons; it’s a rarity among Chinese cars and fits with the T2’s off-roader brief.

The T2 Ultra continues to use a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, but the latter now runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8255 chip with 24 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, enabling iFlytek’s Spark generative AI voice control. Finally, the door cards are entirely new, and they even feature quilting. Even the grab handles are leather-lined, which is a nice touch. Overall, it’s a substantial step up on the premium ladder.

The base model retains the use of a 1.5-litre turbo-four with 184 PS and 290 Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels. All other petrol variants are AWD with a 254 PS/390 Nm 2.0-litre engine, the same unit used in Malaysia but with 9 PS/15 Nm more. The top variant in China moves to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The i-DM PHEV (Chery Dual Mode or C-DM in China) still uses a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5-litre turbo, but there’s now only a single 307 PS/330 Nm electric motor, while the three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) has been swapped out for a single-speed unit. This is essentially the same front-drive system found in the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, albeit with a more powerful electric motor.

This change means the PHEV is more efficient. Despite packing a slightly smaller 26.61-kWh LFP battery, the i-DM ekes out a marginally longer WLTP-rated range of 108 km (was 100 km), while the larger 45.12-kWh option boosts this figure to 173 km (up from 162 km on the old 43.24-kWh model). There’s a 6.6 kW V2L function.

Jetour touts a combined range of up to 1,400 km on the CLTC cycle with a 70-litre fuel tank. By the way, our recently-launched T2 i-DM has an 18.4 kWh battery with an NEDC EV range of 100 km (around 85 km WLTP).

In the kit department, the new 10-way power-adjustable seats come with eight-point massage, while a 23-speaker surround sound system and 256-colour ambient lighting have also been added. We’ve mentioned the quilted upholstery and new steering wheel; the latter is from the G700 flagship off-roader and has a more conventional rounded top.

Safety-wise, the T2 is available with highly-autonomous city and highway driving functions, although the systems come from different suppliers. The petrol variants feature the Chery Group’s own Falcon 500 technology, while the PHEV uses Huawei’s Qiankun ADS5 system.

In China, the Traveller 7 is priced from 149,900 yuan (RM91,200) to 169,900 yuan (RM103,400) for the petrol model and from 159,900 yuan (RM97,300) to 179,900 yuan (RM109,500) for the PHEV. Again, it will be a while more before the T2 Ultra replaces the current T2 in Malaysia, and we’re estimating 2028 at the earliest if all goes well. For now, what do you think of the Ultra’s cleaner look and revamped interior – this or the current car?

GALLERY: Jetour T2 Ultra in Moganshan, China

Loading 49 photos…

GALLERY: Jetour T2 Ultra official images