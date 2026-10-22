Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage Setia Alam showroom opens

In Leapmotor, Local News / by Mick Chan / 22 October 2026 11:40 am

Cycle & Carriage has opened the Leapmotor showroom in Setia Alam, becoming the seventh Leapmotor outlet in the Cycle & Carriage network, and the new location serves its customer base across the Setia Alam and Shah Alam areas.

The Setia Alam location joins the Cycle & Carriage network of Leapmotor outlets already located in Plaza 33 in Petaling Jaya, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and Paradigm Mall JB, as well as Leapmotor 3S (sales, service and spares) centres in Glenmarie, Johor Bahru and George Town, Penang.

The Leapmotor showroom in Setia Alam covers an area of 3,570 sq ft and has space to display up to four vehicles, and includes a dedicated customer lounge with amenities.

“This new Setia Alam showroom provides an opportunity for customers to experience Leapmotor’s technology first-hand, explore our product offering and discover how our vehicles can fit into their everyday lives. Together with Cycle & Carriage, we remain committed to bringing Leapmotor closer to more customers across Malaysia,” said Stellantis ASEAN managing director Isaac Yeo.

“Each new location allows us to bring the Leapmotor brand closer to more customers, while strengthening the support in sales and aftersales that we provide throughout their journey with us. Setia Alam is an important addition to our network, and we are pleased to offer customers in the area a dedicated space to experience Leapmotor for themselves,” said Cycle & Carriage Malaysia CEO Adrian Short.

The Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage Setia Alam showroom is located at Unit No. 23-1, Setia Avenue, Jalan Setia Prima S U13/S, Setia Alam, and is open daily from 8am to 6pm.