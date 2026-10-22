In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / by Jonathan James Tan / 22 October 2026 11:42 am

View on Threads

Everyone knows a turbo version of the Proton S70 MC2 is coming (so far the MC2 family comprises just the turbo-less Lite and Prime), but these photos are doing the rounds on Threads, suggesting that the turbo line-up could welcome a new variant called the RS (or could all turbo S70s be called RS moving forward, for differentation’s sake?). We’re going to tread very carefully, and here’s why.

Disregard the ‘protoncarsofficial’ handle; Proton does not currently have an official Threads account. The post contains two practically-identical shots of a car on a trailer, with black door mirrors and door handles, and its rear quarter panel and rims taped up. The caption claims that this is the S70 RS, that there are exterior cosmetic changes, that it has the X50 facelift‘s interior and that there will be Flagship and Flagship X variants.

OK, but we noticed something a little off – spot the difference between the two photos. Yup, the pic on the left has ‘KENDERAAN PANJANG & LEBAR’ below the car while the pic on the right adds ‘AWAS’ to the front of the phrase. The likelihood of the same car being on two different trailers is… now, we’re not insinuating anything, but AI is everywhere these days. If just one shot had been posted, nobody would be the wiser, really.

View on Threads

Anyway, another Threads post shows a different car (camo-ed) at a petrol station with its front door open, somewhat corroborating the X50 facelift interior claim because the red centre console (which you’ll only find on the X50 Flagship) can be seen.

The car has been spotted quite a few times in Malaysia already, but the clearest crystal ball to gaze into is none other than the latest fourth-gen Geely Emgrand, which was revealed only last week. Besides the X50 facelift’s interior, we’re expecting new front and rear ends, wheels and tail lamps for the new turbo S70, but the same 181 PS/290 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-EFZ i-GT turbo direct-injected four-cylinder engine and seven-speed wet DCT. Excited?