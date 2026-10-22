Puspakom supports JPJ crackdown on lorry tyre rental scheme used to deceive mandatory vehicle inspections

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 22 October 2026 3:25 pm

Puspakom has expressed its support for the enforcement action taken by the road transport department (JPJ) against a tyre rental scheme operating in Gebang, Kuantan that offered commercial vehicle operators roadworthy tyres in order to pass mandatory periodic inspections.

The operation was uncovered through Ops Bengkel, a joint operation between JPJ Pahang and the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN).

This scheme offered by so-called “cosmetic agents” enabled commercial vehicle operators to temporarily rent high-quality tyres just to pass the Puspakom safety inspection. Once they pass, the good tyres are taken off, and their old, potentially not roadworthy tyres are put back on. Such “services” are offered for a fee of between RM100 to RM150 per vehicle.

According to Puspakom, routine inspections serve to determine if a commercial vehicle meets prescribed safety standards at the time of testing. If components are temporarily replaced just for the inspection and subsequently removed, the inspection does not reflect the actual condition of the vehicle being driven. In such a scenario, the vehicle operator holds a valid certificate while using tyres that would otherwise have failed inspection, which poses a risk to other road users.

“Our inspectors assess the vehicle in front of them, and we do that without compromise. What we cannot do is follow that vehicle home. When a tyre is swapped after the test, the certificate we issue no longer describes the vehicle on the road and it is the driver, and the family in the car behind him, who carry that risk. We support JPJ in pursuing this, and we stand behind the integrity of every inspection we carry out,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, CEO of Puspakom.

The company also reaffirmed that its inspections are conducted strictly in accordance with requirements prescribed by JPJ, applied uniformly across all vehicles and all centres, and reiterated that it does not set its own standards or grant exemptions from them. It also called on all commercial vehicle owners and fleet operators to treat maintenance as a continuous obligation rather than a checklist.