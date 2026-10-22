In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 22 October 2026 5:31 pm

Zeekr Carro is bringing the Zeekr 7X and Zeekr 009 to Alor Setar for a two-day pop-up this Friday and Saturday, October 23 and 24. You’ll find both cars at Starbucks Alor Setar DT on Jalan Alor Mengkudu, from 9am to 8pm each day.

The pop-up is run by Zeekr House Juru Autocity, Zeekr Carro’s outlet in Penang. Its Product Geniuses will be on hand to take you through both models, and you can take either one out for a test drive. Do that, and your drink is on Zeekr Carro.

📅 October 23-24, 2026

🕒 9am – 8pm

📍 Starbucks Alor Setar DT, Jalan Alor Mengkudu, Alor Setar, Kedah

Zeekr 7X – the premium SUV, from RM182,800

The 7X comes in three variants. The RWD Standard Range (RM182,800) has a 75 kWh battery good for 480 km of WLTP range, while the RWD Long Range (RM193,800) gets a 100 kWh pack and 543 km. The AWD Performance (RM230,800) adds a second motor for 646 PS, a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time and air suspension.

Zeekr 009 – the luxury MPV, from RM304,800

The 009 Executive (RM304,800) is rear-wheel drive, with a 116 kWh battery good for a claimed 604 km of WLTP range and seven seats across three rows. The Luxury (RM349,800) adds a second motor for all-wheel drive and 603 hp, still with seven seats, while the Ultra Luxury (RM359,800) has the same dual-motor setup with six seats, including two lounge-style seats in the middle row.

Get a personalised quotation

The Zeekr Carro team at the pop-up can arrange your test drive and prepare a personalised quotation that includes current offers. After the weekend, you can find them at Zeekr House Juru Autocity in Penang.

Can’t make it to Alor Setar? Request your personalised Zeekr quotation here, and the Zeekr Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp.