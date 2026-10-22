Waze ban only applies to civil servants while on official duties – phased approach for now, no blanket ban

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 22 October 2026 11:45 am

According to a report by NST, the government is not imposing a blanket ban on Waze as it seeks to strike a balance between national security and personal freedoms. This is after the government announced yesterday that all civil servants are banned from using the Waze navigation app, with the prime minister urging the rakyat to stop using it too.

National Security Council director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin said the banning of the app for civil servants was part of a phased approach to addressing security concerns associated with it. “We must always strike a balance between security concerns, human rights, freedom of speech and freedom of choice,” he pointed out.

“This is the first step, and we will assess how well it works. After that, we will see whether further measures are required. We think that, by limiting the ban to civil servants, we are striking the right balance, while at the same time hoping to educate Malaysians on this very important issue,” he added.

Raja Nushirwan did not confirm if Waze will be banned completely in the future, but noted that nothing could be ruled out when it came to national security. In a FAQ posted by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), it was revealed that the Waze ban for civil servants only applies when carrying out official duties.