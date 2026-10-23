2026 Honda City V sedan facelift in Malaysia; RM95k OTR

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Mick Chan / 23 October 2026 3:32 pm

The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in Malaysia last month, firstly in sedan form before the hatchback followed suit earlier this month.

The latest updates are the second facelifts for both the sedan and hatchback versions of the City of this generation, with the fifth-generation sedan having had its Malaysian launch in October 2020 and the hatchback equivalent launching locally a year later, in December 2021.

The first facelift for the City sedan arrived in August 2023, while the hatchback’s first facelift arrived in May 2024. We now have live image galleries of the latest facelifts; it will be the sedan we delve into here.

Both sedan and hatchback versions of the 2026 City facelift have had their line-ups trimmed, with the sedan range having now dropped the base S variant for a total of four variants; E, V and RS for the petrol-powered variants, and the sole hybrid choice that is the e:HEV RS; it is the petrol V variant depicted here.

As one of the non-RS trimmed variants, the V measures 4,577 mm, or five mm longer than the 2023 model, with its width and height unchanged at 1,748 mm and 1,467 mm respectively. The front fascia on non-RS variants such as this gets the main inlet of a downturned arrangement, contrasting with that of the RS variants which are upturned.

Slimmer headlamps and the aforementioned new front bumper designs come as part of the revisions, with a slimmer honeycomb grille, and a Honda logo that is relocated from the grille to the upper panel ahead of the bonnet.

Styling at the rear has been revised too, with a redesigned rear bumper, a diffuser-mimicing insert, and vertially oriented reflectors.

For rolling stock, the V variant gets wheels of the same size as the RS, which are 16-inch two-tone turbine style wheels in Shark Grey (Berlina Black on the RS wheels); tyres here are Toyo Proxes R57 in 185/55R16 sizing.

The 2026 update to the City range sees the omission of a spare tyre, with a tyre repair kit in its place for the purely petrol variants (the e:HEV has already done without a spare tyre. Honda Malaysia highlighted before that it is quicker and safer to use a tyre repair kit than to change a wheel on a road shoulder, and HIP provides 24/7 towing assistance in case of major tyre damage.

Inside, the City V – like the RS – gets a new 10-inch Display Audio infotainment touchscreen, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; this functionality was via a wired device connection on the first facelift.

Further equipment that elevates the City V above the now-base E variant are the seven-inch TFT display in its instrument panel, combination leather upholstery, leather trim for the steering wheel and gear lever knob.

Also on are automatic folding side mirrors, illumination for the door pockets, footwells and door handles, blue ambient lighting, and the added exterior paint choice of Stellar Diamond Pearl (V and petrol RS only).

Propulsion for the 2026 City V is carried over, with a L15Z 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol four-cylinder unit providing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, and this is paired with the Earth Dreams CVT transmission.

Safety kit in the 2026 City continues to include Honda Sensing as standard, including autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist, road departure mitigation, front departure alert and auto high beam.

New for 2026 in the City is blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, which works with the existing LaneWatch camera system that now alerts the driver for both sides of the vehicle; low-speed follow and auto brake hold are the preserve of the e:HEV RS.

From launch, the 2026 Honda City V sedan facelift is priced at RM94,900 on-the-road without insurance. In terms of its positioning relative to its rangemates, this is one rung above the E at RM89,900, and below the petrol RS (RM99,900) and the e:HEV RS (RM111,900). Like all Honda models sold officially in Malaysia from September 1, the City V facelift is covered by an eight-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

2026 Honda City V sedan facelift