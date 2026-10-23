38 drug-positive drivers caught in Penang so far this year

The Penang road transport department (JPJ) has so far this year caught 38 drivers (23 lorry drivers, 12 private vehicle drivers and three bus drivers) testing positive for drugs, Bernama reports.

State JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said the drivers, aged 30-50, tested positive for various substances including methamphetamine or syabu (23 cases), ketum (6), cannabis (5) and morphine (1). Five driving licences and five vocational driving licences have been suspended.

“We cannot wait until accidents happen before taking action. Preventive measures and enforcement operations must be carried out continuously. Road safety is not solely the responsibility of drivers. Employers and transport operators must also ensure their workers are fit, healthy and safe to perform their duties,” he said recently.

Although some drivers cited peer influence and the belief that drugs could help them stay energetic and alert for longer, particularly when driving at night, Zulkifly said this was no excuse for drug use, which could endanger other road users.

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