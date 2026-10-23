38 drug-positive drivers caught in Penang so far this year

Jonathan James Tan

38 drug-positive drivers caught in Penang so far this year

The Penang road transport department (JPJ) has so far this year caught 38 drivers (23 lorry drivers, 12 private vehicle drivers and three bus drivers) testing positive for drugs, Bernama reports.

State JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said the drivers, aged 30-50, tested positive for various substances including methamphetamine or syabu (23 cases), ketum (6), cannabis (5) and morphine (1). Five driving licences and five vocational driving licences have been suspended.

“We cannot wait until accidents happen before taking action. Preventive measures and enforcement operations must be carried out continuously. Road safety is not solely the responsibility of drivers. Employers and transport operators must also ensure their workers are fit, healthy and safe to perform their duties,” he said recently.

Although some drivers cited peer influence and the belief that drugs could help them stay energetic and alert for longer, particularly when driving at night, Zulkifly said this was no excuse for drug use, which could endanger other road users.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.

Filed under:
Local News, Public Transport
Sell your car for a higher price
Comments

  1. comment avatar KC
    drug influenced driving vs alcohol influenced driving, I wonder what is the ratio?
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
Featured Stories
2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift launched in Malaysia – S, E variants cut; V, RS petrol, RS hybrid at RM96k-113k

2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift launched in Malaysia – S, E variants cut; V, RS petrol, RS hybrid at RM96k-113k
2026 Mazda CX-5 launched in Malaysia – from RM169k for new, larger third-gen SUV; CBU Japan, 2.5L NA, ADAS

2026 Mazda CX-5 launched in Malaysia – from RM169k for new, larger third-gen SUV; CBU Japan, 2.5L NA, ADAS
2026 Honda City facelift launched in Malaysia – new face, upgraded specs, 8-year warranty, from RM90k to RM112k

2026 Honda City facelift launched in Malaysia – new face, upgraded specs, 8-year warranty, from RM90k to RM112k
Hyundai Stargazer MPV launched in Malaysia – 1.5L NA CVT; Style, Prime, 6-seater X; RV guarantee; fr RM99k

Hyundai Stargazer MPV launched in Malaysia – 1.5L NA CVT; Style, Prime, 6-seater X; RV guarantee; fr RM99k
Copyright © 2026 Driven Communications Sdn Bhd.
200801​035597 (836​938-P)