ACE 2026: Get the BMW 530i M Sport with rebates up to RM81k, i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro EV up to RM62k off

In Advertorial / by Gerard Lye / 23 October 2026 5:52 pm

Set to take place next weekend from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is where you can score amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles.

BMW will be at ACE 2026 with some very attractive rebates, including up to RM81,000 off the 530i M Sport, the brand’s staple executive sedan. Should you prefer your 5 Series with a fully electric powertrain, look no further than the i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro that is being offered with rebates of up to RM62,000.

For something smaller, there’s the latest 218 Gran Coupe Sport that can be had at up to RM8,000 off. The 218 also comes in a bolder M Sport version that can be configured with a variety of exterior and interior colours. This is just a taste of what you can expect from BMW at ACE 2026, as there will also be exclusive rebates only available when you make a booking at the event. Test drives are available over the weekend to help you find the BMW that suits your lifestyle best.

In addition to BMW, ACE 2026 will also see the attendance of Audi, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

Buying a car at ACE 2026 brings with it extra benefits beyond just the promotions offered by individual brands, as the first 200 confirmed bookings will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

There’s a lot to look forward to at ACE 2026, especially if good deals on a new ride is what you’re waiting for. Check out the ACE 2026 microsite for more details and we hope to see you at SCCC from October 31 to November 1.