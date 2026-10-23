ACE 2026: Test drive the GWM Wey G9 HEV seven-seater MPV at Setia City Convention Centre, October 31-Nov 1

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 23 October 2026 6:48 pm

There’s just one week to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – takes place on October 31 to November 1, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Be sure to save the dates, as this is where you’ll find the best deals on a wide range of vehicles.

Taking part in ACE 2026 is GWM, which will be showcasing the Wey G9 HEV at the upcoming sales-driven expo. The Wey G9 HEV joins its plug-in hybrid twin, the Wey G9 PHEV in offering motoring for seven in luxury, with the added convenience of letting the vehicle handle the petrol-electric propulsion mix – no worries with plugging in to recharge.

The Wey G9 HEV arrives on the Malaysian market with an even more attainable price tag, at RM249,800 on-the-road without insurance, or RM20,000 below that of the equivalent PHEV. In the Wey G9 HEV you get a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a four-speed DHT (dedicated hybrid transmission) and an integrated electric motor drawing from a 1.67 kWh battery, bringing combined outputs of 358 PS and 782 Nm, along with a combined range of around 718 km (WLTP).

Equipment is essentially identical between HEV and PHEV variants, so you won’t be left short for choosing the self-charging option. In here you’ll get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless), a 50-watt wireless charger in front and USB charging ports in all three rows, acoustic glass and premium Nappa leather in the first two rows.

Meanwhile, the all-important second row gets zero-gravity seats with six-way adjustment and four-way headrests, two-way powered legrests, ventilation, 10-point massage function, integrated control panel, folding tray tables, side window sunshades and Isofix anchor points. Be sure to explore it all at ACE 2026. Better still, try it out yourself – test drives are available!

In addition to GWM, ACE 2026 will also have participation by Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions from the participating brands, there are RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show from us, here at paultan.org.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, which includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

Goodie bags will also be up for grabs, from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

All these deals await at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1, and entry is free of charge. Find out more from the ACE 2026 microsite, here.