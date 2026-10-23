App developers in Malaysia encouraged to use open data to develop public transport applications – Anthony Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 23 October 2026 11:17 am

Local developers of mobile applications can leverage open public transport data to help commuters plan their journeys more efficiently, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported Bernama.

The ministry of transport had adopted an open data policy several years ago, which allowed interested parties to access information for the development of public transport applications, Loke said.

“Public transport data has been made available for several years, and it can be accessed by anyone interested in developing applications,” the transport minister said, responding to a question regarding the transport ministry’s support for the development of a local application ecosystem.

The ministry of transport encouraged the development of local applications that could make public transport more convenient for the public, said the transport minister.

“Data under the ministry’s purview mainly relates to public transport, while road-related data involves other agencies, including the works ministry and the public works department. Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has made various datasets available to the public, covering daily passenger numbers, train frequency and service schedules,” he said.

On Wednesday, Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Malaysian government has banned all civil servants from using the Waze navigation app for its ties to Israel.

The decision was made taking into account the position of Waze Mobile Ltd, the controller of the app’s user data, which it says is incorporated and operates under Israeli law.

Yesterday, the Malaysian government said that it is not imposing a blanket ban on Waze as it seeks to strike a balance between national security and personal freedoms. However, civil servants who defy the immediate ban on Waze could face disciplinary action.