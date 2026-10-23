Chery open to US partnerships in a bid to enter market; cars without Chinese hardware, software possible – EVP

Jonathan James Tan

Chery open to US partnerships in a bid to enter market; cars without Chinese hardware, software possible – EVP

Chery International EVP Charlie Zhang has told Reuters that Chery, China’s No 1 car exporter for 23 straight years, is open to partnerships with US carmakers in a bid to enter the North American market.

“The US, obviously, we are trying to look for different options there. We’re very open to different options, even a potential ​partnership with American automakers,” he said, without elaborating on the kind of partnerships envisioned.

Zhang added that he was confident that Chery would find a way to target the US, saying it would be possible to build a car not reliant on Chinese hardware or ⁠software. The US is, of course, touchy about those due to national security concerns.

Chery open to US partnerships in a bid to enter market; cars without Chinese hardware, software possible – EVP

“Definitely from a technical point of view, we will be able to find a China-free solution in terms of hardware ​and software,” he said.

Like Geely, Chery is preparing to enter Canada in 2027, but the US is effectively a no-go zone for Chinese carmakers – 100% tariff, data security regulations and various parties calling for a ban on carmakers over 15% Chinese-owned or an outright ban altogether. Ford was recently lambasted by the Trump administration for working with CATL, Geely and BYD.

“When we find a good and suitable time in the future, we definitely hope to enter ​(the US). Everyone knows ​the American car market is huge… we definitely have the idea of selling ⁠cars in the United States. Everyone definitely has that idea,” Chery International president Zhang Guibing said in May.

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Comments

  1. comment avatar ioma
    With such flimsy body, they will get sued left and right.
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
  2. comment avatar Casual reader
    Yes because under Trump the USA must always bow down to their foreign overlords who are the true control of the Gomen.
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
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