ECRL ticket prices: family packages could be considered but decision rests with operator, says Anthony Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Gerard Lye / 23 October 2026 1:09 pm

Transport minister Anthony Loke has said family fare packages could be considered by the operator of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), reports NST. This comes following concerns over the combined ticket costs for families after ECRL ticket prices were revealed this week.

Loke noted that the decision to offer family fare packages rested with the operator, which is a joint venture between Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). The ECRL is scheduled to begin operations on December 12 this year, with Express and Transit services available, the former with limited stops.

Loading 5 photos…

Economy-class fares for ECRL Transit start from as low as RM24 for the Gombak-Bentong trip and go all the way up to RM125 from Gombak-Kota Bharu. As part of a launch promotion, a 30% discount on economy-class Express and Transit tickets will be offered during the first month of operation.

This promotional discount is separate from concessions permanently available to eligible groups, including 50% off for senior citizens, children (aged two to 12) and persons with disabilities, as well as 40% off for students aged 13 to 24.