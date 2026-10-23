Honda to launch its first pick-up truck for ASEAN market in 2028 – MoU signed with Mitsubishi; based on Triton

In Cars, Honda, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / 23 October 2026 10:16 am

Big news out of Japan, as Honda and Mitsubishi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of a new Honda model based on the Triton pick-up truck, confirming an earlier report. This is significant because it marks the first initiative between both companies for complementary supply to each other’s product line-ups.

Honda is keeping details under wraps for now but it did say that its upcoming pick-up truck is scheduled to go on sale in the ASEAN market in 2028. This partnership is beneficial for the parties involved, as Honda will have something to offer in a segment it currently has no presence in, while Mitsubishi can increase production volume and increase capacity utilisation at its production plant in Thailand.

The latter bit of info pretty much confirms Mitsubishi will be building Honda’s pick-up truck at its Laem Chabang plant in the Chonburi province. Honda isn’t new to pick-up trucks, as it currently offers the Ridgeline in North America. However, that is a unibody (monocoque) model, whereas the ASEAN-specific model will be its first body-on-frame (ladder-frame) offering.

In a joint release, Honda and Mitsubishi said they have been exploring opportunities for collaboration in various areas based on the framework of the strategic partnership that was part of an MoU signed on August 1, 2024. This was signed by Honda, Mitsubishi and Nissan months before a separate MoU relating to a possible merger was penned in December the same year, which was ultimately called off.