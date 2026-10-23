2027 Mitsubishi Pajero launched in Thailand – GLS, GSR, Super Exceed variants, seven seats only, RM182k-242k

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Jonathan James Tan / 23 October 2026 7:17 pm

The 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero has gone on sale in its first market – Thailand – which is where it’s built. The prices are GLS 1.499 million baht (RM182k), GSR 1.699 million baht (RM206k) and Super Exceed 1.999 million baht (RM242k) – marginally cheaper than Australian prices.

But unlike Australia, where five- and seven-seat versions will be offered, Thailand only gets seven seats. All variants of the Triton-based SUV get a 204 PS/480 Nm 2.4 litre 4N16 Gen 2 VGT turbodiesel engine, an eight-speed auto with shift paddles, front double wishbones, five-link rear suspension and a limited-slip diff.

Standard items include all-LED lighting, auto wipers, power-folding door mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free power tailgate, acoustic glass, keyless entry and start, eight-way powered front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a wireless charger, TPMS, leather upholstery and an electric parking brake with auto hold.

Safety? All variants get seven airbags and ADAS including AEB, ACC, front and rear cross traffic alert, and basic lane functions, but the Super Exceed exclusively gets MiPilot Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, rear cross traffic braking, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

The mid-rung GSR adds adaptive LED headlamps, Dynamic Flow Light (sweeping light animation upon lock/unlock), memory for the door mirrors, seats and steering wheel (which means the steering wheel is power-adjustable here), front seat lumbar, an auto-dim rear-view mirror, a cooled centre armrest box, 12 Yamaha speakers (as opposed to six unbranded ones), ambient lighting and 20-inch alloys with 255/55 tyres (as opposed to 255/65 R18s).

Finally, the Super Exceed brings all-wheel drive with Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), Active Yaw Control (AYC), hill descent control and a rear locking diff, a camel/black interior (as opposed to just black), a digital rear-view mirror, a panoramic roof, semi-aniline premium leather seats with ventilation, dual 14.3-inch screens (instead of 12.3), Mitsubishi Connect services and puddle lamps (Pajero logo projected onto the floor).

The Super Exceed also looks different from lesser variants, sporting a honeycomb grille instead of horizontal slats, and rocking a skid plate and front and rear bumper garnishes. It’s also the only variant with a black roof (which obviously becomes invisible if the Black Diamond body colour is chosen).

On air-con, it’s quite unique because although the base GLS has a two-zone setup, it’s divided into a one-zone auto up front and a one-zone rear. GSR and Super Exceed variants therefore have three-zone air-con (two-zone auto up front, one-zone rear).

Colours? The GLS can be had in White Diamond (+20k baht), Graphite Gray and Blade Silver, the GSR in White Diamond (+20k baht), Graphite Gray and Phantom Blue (+20k baht), and the Super Exceed in White Diamond (+20k baht), Graphite Gray, Black Diamond (+20k baht), Phantom Blue (+20k baht) and Armour Copper (+20k baht), all with a black roof. There’s going to be another Triton-based vehicle – but it won’t wear a Mitsubishi badge.

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Thailand brochure

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2027 Mitsubishi Pajero, Australian spec

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2027 Mitsubishi Pajero global images