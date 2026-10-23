2027 Mitsubishi Pajero launched in Thailand – GLS, GSR, Super Exceed variants, seven seats only, RM182k-242k

The 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero has gone on sale in its first market – Thailand – which is where it’s built. The prices are GLS 1.499 million baht (RM182k), GSR 1.699 million baht (RM206k) and Super Exceed 1.999 million baht (RM242k) – marginally cheaper than Australian prices.

But unlike Australia, where five- and seven-seat versions will be offered, Thailand only gets seven seats. All variants of the Triton-based SUV get a 204 PS/480 Nm 2.4 litre 4N16 Gen 2 VGT turbodiesel engine, an eight-speed auto with shift paddles, front double wishbones, five-link rear suspension and a limited-slip diff.

Standard items include all-LED lighting, auto wipers, power-folding door mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free power tailgate, acoustic glass, keyless entry and start, eight-way powered front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a wireless charger, TPMS, leather upholstery and an electric parking brake with auto hold.

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero launched in Thailand – GLS, GSR, Super Exceed variants, seven seats only, RM182k-242k

Safety? All variants get seven airbags and ADAS including AEB, ACC, front and rear cross traffic alert, and basic lane functions, but the Super Exceed exclusively gets MiPilot Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, rear cross traffic braking, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

The mid-rung GSR adds adaptive LED headlamps, Dynamic Flow Light (sweeping light animation upon lock/unlock), memory for the door mirrors, seats and steering wheel (which means the steering wheel is power-adjustable here), front seat lumbar, an auto-dim rear-view mirror, a cooled centre armrest box, 12 Yamaha speakers (as opposed to six unbranded ones), ambient lighting and 20-inch alloys with 255/55 tyres (as opposed to 255/65 R18s).

Finally, the Super Exceed brings all-wheel drive with Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), Active Yaw Control (AYC), hill descent control and a rear locking diff, a camel/black interior (as opposed to just black), a digital rear-view mirror, a panoramic roof, semi-aniline premium leather seats with ventilation, dual 14.3-inch screens (instead of 12.3), Mitsubishi Connect services and puddle lamps (Pajero logo projected onto the floor).

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero launched in Thailand – GLS, GSR, Super Exceed variants, seven seats only, RM182k-242k

The Super Exceed also looks different from lesser variants, sporting a honeycomb grille instead of horizontal slats, and rocking a skid plate and front and rear bumper garnishes. It’s also the only variant with a black roof (which obviously becomes invisible if the Black Diamond body colour is chosen).

On air-con, it’s quite unique because although the base GLS has a two-zone setup, it’s divided into a one-zone auto up front and a one-zone rear. GSR and Super Exceed variants therefore have three-zone air-con (two-zone auto up front, one-zone rear).

Colours? The GLS can be had in White Diamond (+20k baht), Graphite Gray and Blade Silver, the GSR in White Diamond (+20k baht), Graphite Gray and Phantom Blue (+20k baht), and the Super Exceed in White Diamond (+20k baht), Graphite Gray, Black Diamond (+20k baht), Phantom Blue (+20k baht) and Armour Copper (+20k baht), all with a black roof. There’s going to be another Triton-based vehicle – but it won’t wear a Mitsubishi badge.

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Thailand brochure

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2027 Mitsubishi Pajero, Australian spec

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2027 Mitsubishi Pajero global images

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