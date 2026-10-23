Omoda C7 HEV debuts larger 5 kWh battery, offering longer EV-only range – coming to Malaysia in 2027

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Anthony Lim / 23 October 2026 12:03 am

The Omoda C7 hasn’t been officially launched in Malaysia, but it is expected to make its market debut very soon, likely before November is out. When it does, the SUV, which is the first model designed specifically for the Omoda | Jaecoo brand for international markets, will appear in its petrol form, despite the initial indication being that the plug-in hybrid would be launched first.

Despite the switch, the PHEV – which, like the petrol version, will be locally assembled – is slated for introduction after the ICE version goes on sale, and now, we understand that a third variant is expected for Malaysia, but that will likely come well into 2027.

That’s right. The model, which is known as the Omoda 7 in its domestic and other selected markets, will also be available as a hybrid in our market, as indicated during this year’s edition of the annual Chery International User Summit (IUS) currently taking place in Wuhu, China.

During a presentation on the sidelines of the summit, it was announced that the Omoda 7 Super Hybrid System–Hybrid (SHS-H, the H suffix being for HEV) has been slated for Malaysia. The Omoda 7 SHS-H has its own world premiere component, a 5 kWh battery that was announced at the IUS. It will also feature on the HEV version of the Omoda X, itself a global debutante at the event.

Omoda C7 petrol, Malaysian preview.

No technical details were revealed about the unit, both in composition and technical specifications, but it was mentioned that it will provide the HEV with 2.2 kW of vehicle-to-load capability, a first for traditional HEVs, and offer a Super Quiet Mode, delivering EV-like quietness during starts, acceleration, and cruising.

Naturally, the larger capacity battery will definitely unlock a greater EV-only driving range compared to the 1.83 kWh unit as seen on the Jaecoo J5 and J7 HEVs. Given that the J5 HEV has a claimed 980 km of total range (aided by a 51 litre fuel tank), the new 5 kWh battery should easily propel the Omoda 7 hybrid well past the 1,000 km mark, possibly closer to 1,100 km with a lighter right foot.

The SHS-H powertrain for it should be similar to the one seen on the Jaecoo HEVs, which is a turbocharged 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine, as found also on the J7 PHEV, producing 143 PS and 215 Nm of torque, paired with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), offering a total combined output of 224 PS and 295 Nm.

Closer to home, the petrol form of the Omoda C7 is set to arrive in its front-wheel drive guise. As indicated previously, it will be equipped with a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque, which is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Omoda C7 PHEV, Malaysian preview.

As for the subsequent PHEV, which features the same powertrain as seen on the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, its system consists of a hybrid-specific 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine – which on the C7 has been slightly bumped to offer 156 PS and 220 Nm of torque – and a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, working with a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Total combined output is 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 530 Nm, which is 13 PS and five Nm more than the J7 PHEV. A BYD-sourced 18.3 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP), identical to the J7’s, is capable of delivering 95 km of all-electric range.

As for the Omoda 7 HEV, expect more details of this one to emerge in the coming months, with it likely to be fully fleshed out by the time Auto China 2027 comes about. Of course, the salient point is that it’s coming.

During the same presentation, the brand also stated that the Omoda 2 and Jaecoo J9 – which we heard about more than two years ago – are coming soon items, reiterating the shout made for them back in April.

GALLERY: Omoda C7 petrol



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GALLERY: Omoda C7 PHEV

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