Petronas Sprinta appoints UM Motorcycles to market lubes worldwide beginning October 2026

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2026 9:53 am

Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) will begin supplying Petronas Sprinta motorcycle lubricants to UM Motorcycles dealers in October 2026, starting in Asia before expanding to Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The partnership covers selected markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America, with the aim of improving motorcycle reliability and aftersales support.

The initial rollout will feature selected Petronas Sprinta products with UltraFlex technology, designed to protect the engine, clutch and transmission while supporting responsive performance and engine longevity. PLI will also provide technical training, dealer development and marketing support to UM Motorcycles’ participating distributors and dealers.

The partnership gives PLI access to UM Motorcycles’ international distribution network, while UM dealers gain access to PLI’s lubricant expertise and product range. Product availability will be introduced progressively by market while no information was forwarded if the partnership will cover UM Motorcycles’ Malaysian operations.