PRIME road markings introduced in England to improve motorcycle safety

In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2026 12:46 pm

New road markings designed to help motorcyclists negotiate bends more safely have been introduced in England for the first time, with Derbyshire leading the rollout. The PRIME (Perceptual Rider Information for Maximising Expertise and Enjoyment) system has been installed between Buxton and Bakewell.

The markings encourage riders to follow designated gaps on the road, helping them choose an appropriate speed and road position before entering a bend while reducing the need to brake mid-corner. The scheme is being delivered by Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Constabulary and National Highways, following special authorisation from the UK Department for Transport.

PRIME was first introduced on trunk roads in Scotland with funding from the Road Safety Trust, before being rolled out at four locations in Wales. Derbyshire selected installation sites based on motorcycle collision data from 2015 to 2024, focusing on rural roads with clusters of crashes, particularly those involving bends or loss of control.

Derbyshire Police will use roadside cameras to compare rider behaviour before and after installation, examining factors such as speed and road positioning. The findings, alongside academic research, will help assess the system’s effectiveness before the rollout expands, reports The BBC.

Temporary Chief Constable Simon Blatchly, who leads the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s motorcycle portfolio, said the initiative would support wider efforts to improve rider safety, including the Own Your Ride campaign launched this year. Although PRIME is intended to help riders navigate bends more safely, motorcyclists must still adjust their speed to suit visibility, road conditions and available grip.