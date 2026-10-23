Zetrix yet to pay RM314 million in gov’t revenue – Loke

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 23 October 2026 9:48 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke has revealed Zetrix AI has yet to make any payment towards the RM314 million in outstanding remittances to the government, reports NST. The company, which is part of the MYEG Group, had its services as a collection agent for the road transport department (JPJ) suspended.

Loke added that the company’s suspension had not disrupted summons payments or other services, which remained accessible through alternative channels, including MyJPJ. In fact, road tax renewals and other transactions continued as usual as more users switch over to MyJPJ.

For a brief recap, Zetrix AI was suspended as a JPJ collection agent on October 5 this year after failing to remit RM314 million government revenue collected between May 19 and September 30. This is despite four engagement sessions and 35 reminders being issued to recover the arrears.

Loke also said previously that a RM231 million cheque dated September 30 could not be processed after the company instructed its bank to stop payment. Soon after the suspension, Zetrix AI said it had submitted a proposal to the government to resolve the outstanding remittances.