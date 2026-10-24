In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 24 October 2026 3:36 pm

Carro Care’s body & paint promo ends on Saturday, October 31, 2026, so there isn’t long left to book a full-car respray at 30% off. Prices start from RM2,100, and every respray comes with a free naxPRO car grooming kit worth RM270 to help keep the new paint looking fresh.

How much you save depends on the size of your car, from RM900 to RM1,200. A Perodua Myvi, Proton Iriz or Kia Picanto is RM2,100 instead of RM3,000, while an MPV such as the Toyota Vellfire, or a large SUV, is RM2,800 instead of RM4,000. Here’s the full list.

These prices are indicative, and Carro Care will confirm your final quote after a free physical inspection of the car. There’s no code or voucher to remember: book through the form, and the discount and naxPRO kit are applied automatically.

Every full-car respray uses genuine Nippon automotive paint and comes with a three-year paint warranty. The work is done at Carro Care’s dedicated body & paint centre on Jalan TPP 5 in Puchong, which is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm.

Carro Care is also a panel body shop, so it can handle your insurance claim, including the paperwork and the assessor. If you only need one panel painted, or a dent, scratch or bumper fixed, the team will quote you after seeing the car.

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full-car respray

This Perodua Myvi was sent in for the full respray treatment, and the before-and-after shows what you can expect from the job.

To get the 30% discount and free naxPRO kit, fill in the booking form here by October 31, 2026. You’ll confirm your mobile number with a one-time code sent via WhatsApp, and the Carro Care team will get in touch within one working day to arrange the inspection and a slot.