2026 KTM 990 RC R launched in Malaysia – RM113,000

In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2026 3:18 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2026 KTM 990 RC R, bringing the Austrian brand back into the road-legal, full-fairing supersport segment with a 947 cc parallel-twin engine. The motorcycle is priced at RM113,000, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Distributed locally by Eurotech Group (ETG), the 990 RC R is designed for both road and circuit use, combining a race-inspired chassis and aerodynamic bodywork with adjustable suspension and a comprehensive electronics package. Its arrival also marks KTM’s return to the large-capacity KTM sportbike category last represented by models such as the RC8.

Power comes from KTM’s LC8c 947 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine, producing 128 PS at 9,500 rpm and 103 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and meets Euro 5+ emissions requirements.

Unlike the V-twin-powered RC8, the 990 RC R uses a parallel-twin configuration shared in basic architecture with the 990 Duke, but receives model-specific tuning for its supersport application. KTM has also incorporated aerodynamic winglets into the bodywork, drawing inspiration from its RC16 MotoGP race bike generating downforce at speed while managing airflow and engine cooling.

Suspension is done with a 48 mm WP APEX open-cartridge upside-down fork at the front and a WP APEX rear shock, both offering extensive adjustment. The front fork provides 147 mm of travel, while the rear suspension has 134 mm.

Braking hardware comprises twin 320 mm front discs with radial-mount, four-piston Brembo HyPure callipers, paired with a 240 mm rear disc. The 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wear Michelin Power Cup 2 tyres measuring 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Electronics include Rain, Street, Sport and Custom riding modes, with additional track-focused functions available through KTM’s optional Track and Tech packages, depending on the market specification. These include launch control, anti-wheelie control, lap timing, telemetry displays and adjustable traction control while the Tech package adds features such as cruise control, a quickshifter and motor slip regulation.

Rider information is displayed on an 8.8-inch colour TFT touchscreen with connectivity, navigation and performance-data functions. The display shows information such as lean angle, acceleration, deceleration and throttle position.

The riding position reflects the motorcycle’s circuit-oriented intentions, with clip-on handlebars, adjustable foot pegs and a relatively tall 845 mm seat height, while the fuel tank holds 15.7 litres. Wheelbase measures 1,481 mm, and kerb weight with a full tank is approximately 195 kg.