ACE 2026 happening this weekend at SCCC from Oct 31-Nov 1 – great deals, RM3k vouchers, RM57k in prizes

In Advertorial / by Gerard Lye / 26 October 2026 5:54 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend from October 31 to November 1. Powered by Petronas Primax, ACE 2026 is where you can find great deals on a wide variety of vehicles under one roof, making it the event to attend to make that booking you’ve been holding out on.

The diverse mix of brands that will be at ACE 2026 means you’ll be able to find a car (or motorcycle) that suits your budget. The list of participating brands includes Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr.

Every brand has its own deals on offer, some of which we’ve posted about in greater detail on paultan.org. The display booths at the event are also home to a wide range of models for you to get up close with and even test drive if you want to get more familiar with them. In addition to vehicle brands, co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will be showcasing their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

After you secure the best deal on your new ride, place a booking and we’ll reward you with RM3,000 worth of vouchers. You’ll want to hurry though because these vouchers are provided to the first 200 confirmed bookings. If the individual brand deals and vouchers aren’t enough, booking a vehicle at ACE 2026 also enters you into a lucky draw to win from a prize pool worth RM57,000.

The prizes include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

As you can tell, there is plenty to look forward to at ACE 2026. Whether you want to check out the latest metal from brands or want to get a new ride with the best deal, there’s something for everyone. Once again, it all takes place at SCCC from October 31 to November 1, which is this weekend, so check out the ACE 2026 microsite for more details and we hope to see you there.