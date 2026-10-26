ACE 2026: Hyundai Stargazer – 7-seater MPV with RV guarantee, from RM99.8k with RM4.6k early bird package

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 26 October 2026 6:33 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this weekend, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

If you have a growing family, a typical passenger car with two rows of seats will start to feel tight. There is no shortage of MPVs in the market, but many are in the premium segment with price tags to match. Launched last month, the Hyundai Stargazer is an affordable option that packs in a surprising amount of equipment.

The three-row MPV has a modern interior that’s more EV than budget MPV. The Prime and X get twin 10.25-inch displays and an electronic parking brake with auto hold, while the X adds a twist shifter stalk from the Tucson and Santa Fe, plus steering paddles. The range-topping X is offered in a six-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs – it’s perfect for seniors. Safety wise, the Prime and X get six airbags and the full SmartSense driver assist pack. The Stargazer is priced from RM99,800 and there’s an early bird package worth up to RM4,600.

The Stargazer also comes with Hyundai’s Resale Value Protection, which guarantees buyers 70% of the RRP at year three (up to 60,000 km), 60% at year four (80,000 km) and 50% at year five (100,000 km). There’s no extra charge to opt in, but the trade-in value has to go towards the purchase of a new Hyundai.

At ACE 2026, Hyundai by Karrus Automotive Group will have the Hyundai range of family vehicles on show, now with instant savings of up to RM57,000 (terms and conditions apply). They also have sharp-looking SUVs and the Staria, if you need a larger MPV.

Karrus is also expanding to the East Coast, with a new Hyundai outlet opening in Kuantan in the first quarter of 2027. It will be at 110, 112 and 114 Jalan Dato Lim Hoe Leck, 25200 Kuantan.

Hyundai is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!