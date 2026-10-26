ACE 2026: Power your EV journey with TNB Electron

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 October 2026 4:15 pm

It’s this weekend! Yup, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is poised to give you, your family and your friends a variety of amazing deals on wheels from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Be there or be square!

TNB Electron, the EV charging network under the national power company Tenaga Nasional Berhad, is a proud ACE 2026 co-sponsor. It powers Malaysia’s EV transition through ensuring reliable electricity infrastructure and providing public charging facilities, of which there are currently well over 200 nationwide, including on highways, in commercial hubs, at petrol stations and even hotels.

TNB Electron aims to make EV charging more accessible to facilitate convenient and hassle-free electric journeys. There’s also the educational aspect – it works to help Malaysians better understand EV charging, thereby encouraging zero-emissions mobility and spurring the country’s EV ecosystem.

So keep that range anxiety at bay – whether you’re an EV owner already or are considering one, you can count on TNB Electron’s wide-spread and strategically-mapped out charging network, seamless payments and responsive support.

There will be cars, of course. ACE 2026 is set to host Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.