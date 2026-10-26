ACE 2026: Win exclusive Petronas, MotoGP merchandise from Petronas Primax at SCCC, October 31-November 1

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 26 October 2026 9:39 pm

In search of a broad range of deals on a wide variety of vehicles under one roof? The Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is the place to be this weekend from October 31 to November 1, as this is the venue for the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax, title sponsor for this year’s edition.

As title sponsor, Petronas Primax will be bringing the energy, fun and best of all, the rewards at its booth at ACE 2026, all happening during the interactive giveaway sessions. The best part? There’s no purchase required to take part for the chance to win prizes.

A range of exclusive, premium gifts await successful participants at the Petronas booth at ACE 2026. These include the exclusive Petronas Mesra Plushie box, with limited-edition goodies; official MotoGP merchandise, to show your support for the top competitors in the premier two-wheel racing series; and the Petronas Mesra Box (blind box); each box holds a surprise.

Emcees will be taking over the Petronas Primax booth to host exclusive giveaways twice a day, so make sure you are at the booth at 12:00pm and 3:30pm.

Participants will be chosen from the crowd around the booth for a fun, three-step challenge. Show the emcees that you are following @petronasbrands on your choice of social media platform, and take part in a quiz on Petronas Dagangan Berhad or Petronas.

Next, share your story on camera for a quick, casual testimonial, and describe why you choose to fuel up with Primax 95 or Primax 97 for your daily drive. Once you complete the challenge, collect your exclusive gift on the spot. Get to the venue early to secure your space in the crowd, take some photos, and enjoy all that Petronas has to offer at ACE 2026.

The automotive manufacturer brands participating in ACE 2026 are Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions from the participating brands, there are RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show from us, here at paultan.org.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, which includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

Goodie bags will also be up for grabs, from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

All these deals await at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1, and entry is free of charge. Find out more from the ACE 2026 microsite, here.