Buy an iCAUR and receive owner packages worth up to RM8,000 – test drive and win gadgets worth up to RM25k

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 26 October 2026 11:30 am

Electric vehicles (EVs) shouldn’t be boring, and with iCAUR, they aren’t. Exuding a fun and playful character, iCAUR models are unique to look at and be in, while also delivering a versatile driving experience.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to get yourself an iCAUR, here’s some good news as you can enjoy special owner packages worth up to RM8,000 when you purchase an iCAUR V23 iWD.

Instantly recognisable on the road, the V23’s bold, boxy styling perfectly illustrates the brand’s ‘Born to Play’ spirit. Now assembled in Malaysia (CKD), the electric off-roader is also supported by a comprehensive catalogue of customisation options, including the Retro Edition package, which allows you to personalise your V23 to match your personality.

Equipped with dual electric motors that deliver a total system output of 211 PS and 292 Nm of torque, the V23 is energetic, while its 81.8-kWh battery delivers 430 km of range that is enough for your common commutes.

With the RM8,000 owner package, you’re getting two years/45,000 km (whichever comes first) of free service, one year of free insurance as well as a 7-kW AC home charger, all of which are beneficial as you embark on your first adventure with your new V23.

There’s also good news for existing owners of the fully-imported (CBU) V23, as iCAUR Malaysia is offering a complimentary upgrade to wider side mirrors, just like those found on the CKD version. This is part of the company’s focus on safety and comfort, while also acknowledging the feedback of its customers. This free upgrade can be claimed by contacting an authorised iCAUR dealer to schedule and installation.

Should the look of the iCAUR 03 be more enticing, the owner package for the futuristic-looking electric off-roader in iWD guise is worth up to RM6,200 for a limited time only. This includes free service for two years or 45,000 km (whichever comes first), a 7-kW AC home charger and charging credits (iWD only). Like its sibling, the 03 is a CKD EV, but one that offers more power from its two electric motors at 279 PS and 385 Nm, with its battery providing up to 418 km of range.

It is understandable that you may need more convincing before pulling the trigger on an iCAUR, so why not test drive on and potentially be rewarded in the process? From now until October 31, 2026, the ‘Born to Play, Born to Win’ contest will see gadgets worth up to RM25,000 be offered as prizes. Entering the contest is as simple as test driving any iCAUR model at an authorised showroom, snapping a photo with the car and submitting an entry with said photo via a QR code link – find out more details here.

*Offers vary by variant. Terms and conditions apply.

*Range figures are following the NEDC standard.