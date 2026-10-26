DeepWay EV trucks in Malaysia – Tesla Semi rival backed by Baidu; up to 400 km range, fr RM750k, OTR Dec 2026

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 26 October 2026 3:02 pm

Chinese brand DeepWay has entered the Malaysian market with battery-electric heavy-duty trucks, which the brand has showcased at the Malaysia International Automotive & Parts Expo (MIAPEX 2026) that was held last week, from October 23 to 25.

Appearing to emerge as rival to the Tesla Semi, DeepWay is headquartered in Anhui, China and is the product of a partnership between Baidu and Chinese logistics and transportation service provider, China Lionbridge.

In Malaysia, the local distributor for DeepWay trucks is Tiong Wang, which also distributes other Chinese brands including FAW. Tiong Wang also holds the license for Geely Farizon vans, however there are no plans to introduce these to the Malaysian market yet.

DeepWay EV trucks have already received vehicle type approval in Malaysia, paultan.org understands, and these are expected to be on the road by December this year. Prices for the BEV trucks start from RM750k, and logistics firm Tiong Nam was said to be a confirmed customer with 20 units ordered.

DeepWay battery-electric trucks are offered in two main configurations across three variants; the 6*4 600C, a 6×4 model with a 600 kWh battery; the 6*4 513H, a 6×4 model with a 513 kWh battery, and the 4*2 513H, a 4×2 model with a 513 kWh battery.

The 6*4 600C is rated for a range of up to 400 km, at an energy cost of 133 kWh per 100 km (based on the CHTC-TT; China Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Test Cycle for Tractor-Trailers). This variant is recharged via a 500 A dual-charging plug setup, for a 20-80% charge time of 75 minutes. Measuring 7,975 mm long, 2,550 mm wide and 3,950 mm tall, the 6*4 600C has a kerb weight of 11,700 kg, and gross weight is 49,000 kg.

Next is the 6*4 513H, which is rated for a range of up to 350 km, at an energy cost of 133 kWh per 100 km. This is recharged also via a 500 A dual-charging plug setup with a 20-80% charge time of 60 minutes, in addition to battery swapping that takes six minutes. Measuring 7,975 mm long, 2,550 mm wide and 3,950 mm tall, the 6*4 513H has a kerb weight of 11,500 kg, and gross weight is 49,000 kg.

Completing the trio of variants is the 4*2 513H, which is rated for a range of up to 350 km, at an energy cost of 117 kWh per 100 km. The 4*2 513H is recharged via a 500 A dual-charging plug setup with a 20-80% charge time of 60 minutes, in addition to battery swapping that takes six minutes.

Measuring 7,975 mm long, 2,550 mm wide and 3,950 mm tall, the 4*2 513H has a kerb weight of 9,800 kg, and gross weight is 42,000 kg. All three variants are rated for a drag coefficient of 0.35, and all three have a top speed of 120 km/h.

At present with the logistics subsidy on diesel fuel, charging costs for heavy-duty trucks such as these models are about on par with equivalent diesel-powered trucks.

Without the logistics subsidy on diesel fuel, electric trucks can be around three times cheaper than the diesel equivalents. Additionally, BEV powertrains demand fewer maintenance needs, and so these will also have lower overall operating costs.