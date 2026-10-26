Denza launches new 4S centre in Balakong – operated by Wing Hin Elegant; brand’s eighth outlet in Malaysia

In Cars, Denza, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 26 October 2026 12:36 pm

Denza has launched a new 4S centre in Balakong as the premium sub-brand of BYD expands its presence in Malaysia. Denza Balakong is operated by Wing Hin Elegant and offers vehicle sales, aftersales, spare parts as well as body and paint services.

Spanning approximately 3,000 square metres, the facility dedicates 650 square metres to a display area that can accommodate up to seven vehicles across two floors. There is also a 61-square-metre vehicle delivery room, while aftersales is supported by seven works bays, including for wheel alignment.

Additionally, there’s a lounge, complimentary coffee and a VIP room for the comfort of customers. In the future, BYD Flash Charging infrastructure will be installed at the 4S centre, which is Denza’s eighth in Malaysia.

“The opening of Denza Balakong reflects the progress we have made in growing our presence in Malaysia. Balakong is an important addition to our network, allowing us to serve more customers in the southern Klang Valley while strengthening our sales and aftersales coverage. We will continue to expand our network thoughtfully, with the aim of making Denza’s luxury new energy vehicle experience accessible to more customers across Malaysia,” said Jacob Ma, managing director of BYD Malaysia.

Denza Balakong by Wing Hin Elegant is located at Lot 9257C, Jalan Balakong Kembangan, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor. It operates from from 8.30am to 6pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 5pm on weekends.