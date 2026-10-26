Dubai Police adds BYD’s floating Yangwang U8 SUV to its luxury tourist patrol fleet – 4-motor, 1,196 PS beast

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Danny Tan / 26 October 2026 3:44 pm

BYD’s Yangwang U8, the SUV famous for being able to float in water, is the latest addition to the famous Dubai Police luxury tourist patrol fleet, which has a collection of luxury and high-performance vehicles.

The Yangwang U8 in DP’s signature white-green livery was unveiled at the recent Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026) at the Dubai World Trade Centre by Yangwang’s local distributor, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, director of the general department of criminal investigation at Dubai Police, explained that the Yangwang U8 will help strengthen police visibility and engagement at some of Dubai’s best-known attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Rather than serving solely as a patrol vehicle, the big SUV will also provide a point of contact between officers and the public, allowing tourists and residents to seek assistance, obtain information and learn more about Dubai Police’s community services.

Al Hajri said the addition reflects the force’s commitment to modernising its fleet through advanced automotive technologies and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

The Yangwang U8 is powered by four electric motors discharging 1,196 PS (880 kW) and 1,280 Nm of torque, juiced by a 49.05-kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol generator. It’s capable of 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds on to a top speed of 200 km/h. The U8 has 180 km of pure electric range and total range of 1,000 km in China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

This beast sits on BYD’s DiSus-P Hydraulic Body Control suspension, and is capable of tank turns, driving on three tyres if one of them suffers a blowout, and even floating on water, the latter thanks to an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating for core components. It also comes with BYD’s range-topping God’s Eye A (DiPilot 600) driver assistance system with triple lidar sensors.

The Yangwang U8 “brings an unusual combination of performance and technology to a fleet already known internationally for its luxury and high-performance vehicles,” Dubai Police says.

In China, there’s also a more luxurious U8L with a 200 mm longer wheelbase, limo-like rear quarters and genuine 24-carat gold emblems.

GALLERY: Yangwang U8L official images

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