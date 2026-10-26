ECRL Gombak station pedestrian walkway, integration with LRT, TBG is in the plan – ready Mar 2027, temp first

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 26 October 2026 12:15 pm

Following reports of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Gombak station’s lack of a pedestrian bridge connecting it to the Terminal Bersepadu Gombak (TBG) – which is a hub for express buses and is physically connected to the Gombak LRT station – despite operations scheduled to start in December, Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) has issued a statement to address concerns.

MRL, the ECRL’s project owner, says that pedestrian access and integration of public transport at the ECRL Gombak station was taken into account in the planning. The company takes note of the concerns raised by the public, especially on the passenger journey between the ECRL Gombak station, the LRT Gombak station and TBG.

The company says that an elevated and covered pedestrian walkway is being built to connect the ECRL station to the Gombak LRT station, and the plan also includes a walkway to TBG. This permanent structure is expected to be completed in March 2027. In the meantime, MRL will provide a temporary walkway to allow passengers to move between stations when the ECRL starts operating in December.

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MRL says that this temporary walkway will take into account aspects of safety, comfort and the ease of movement for passengers, including those with luggage. Besides this, MRL is discussing with Prasarana about providing shuttle services between the two stations as an additional facility, for those with luggage.

“MRL wants to stress that the provision of the pedestrian walkway is part of an effort to ensure that the ECRL Gombak station can function as a public transport hub that’s integrated with existing rail and transport networks. MRL would also like to assure that the temporary access facility is being managed to fulfil passenger movement needs when the ECRL opens, while the permanent walkway is being finished in stages,” MRL said in the statement.

Last week, it was announced that the long-awaited ECRL – which will connect the Klang Valley to Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan – will start operations on December 12. There are Express and Transit services, and early birds get 30% off economy class tickets for the first month – details here. Excited?