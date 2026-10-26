Isuzu D-Max and MU-X receive new 2.2L Ddi MaxForce Biturbo diesel engine in Thailand with 204 PS, 500 Nm

In Cars, International News, Isuzu / by Gerard Lye / 26 October 2026 11:31 am

Isuzu has introduced a more powerful version of its 2.2 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine in Thailand. Officially called the ‘2.2 Ddi MaxForce Biturbo’ and internally designated RZ4F-TCX, it effectively replaces the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel in several (but not all) variants of both the D-Max pick-up truck and MU-X SUV in the country.

The 2.2 Ddi MaxForce Biturbo, as its name suggests, is a twin-turbo diesel engine and differs from the earlier-introduced RZ4F-TC that has the same displacement but with a single turbo. Notable features of the RZ4F-TCX include revised lubrication and cooling systems to accommodate the dual turbos, ultra-low-friction pistons and strengthened cylinder sleeves.

There’s also Gi-Boost (Genius Injector Boosted Output and Optimised Spray Technology) technology with a high pressure of 250 Mpa. If you’re curious about the forced induction setup, one of the two is a variable geometry system (VGS) low-pressure unit, while the other is a high-pressure turbo. The upshot is 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.

Isuzu is comparing its new mill to the well-seasoned (and aging) 3.0 litre engine, claiming 12% stronger acceleration when overtaking from 80-100 km/h, 5% faster acceleration from 0-100 km/h as well as 8% better fuel efficiency.

Bringing in more figures for context, the 3.0 litre is rated for 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 450 Nm, while the single-turbo RZ4F-TC makes 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 400 Nm. Transmission options for the new engine include an eight-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual.

We should point out that the RZ4F-TCX offers the same output as Toyota’s 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre single-turbo diesel engine used in the Hilux Travo, but achieves this with less displacement. Meanwhile, Ford’s 2.0 litre biturbo diesel in higher-end Ranger variants makes 210 PS (207 hp or 154 kW) and 500 Nm.

Also worth bringing into the conversation is Mitsubishi’s 4N16 2.4 litre single-turbo diesel engine that makes the same power of 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) but less torque at 480 Nm. Nissan’s YS23DDTT 2.3 litre twin-turbo diesel is rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 450 Nm.

With the new engine, the MU-X line-up no longer includes a variant with the 4JJ3-TCX, and buyers are left to decide between the RZ4F-TCX and RZ4F-TC. It’s more of mixed bag with the D-Max, which can still be had with the 4JJ3-TCX alongside the existing RZ4F-TC and new RZ4F-TCX. However, the number of variants with the 3.0 litre engine is limited, with the majority being with the 2.2 litre engines.