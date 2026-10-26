MotoGP bids a wet farewell to Phillip Island, Adelaide to host Australian GP from 2027

In Bikes, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2026 11:09 am

MotoGP will move its Australian Grand Prix to Adelaide, Australia in 2027, ending its association with Phillip Island after nearly 40 years. The 2026 Australian MotoGP race, including Moto2 and Moto3, was cancelled due to visibility issues preventing operation of the medical helicopter.

In a statement following the cancellation, MotoGP paid tribute to Phillip Island, which first hosted the championship in 1987 and became one of its most iconic venues. The combination of a fast, flowing circuit, passionate supporters and one of the most stunning backdrops in motorsport has created unforgettable moments that will live forever in the history of MotoGP.

As a farewell to the legendary Phillip Island circuit, MotoGP riders did two parade laps behind the safety car and stopped on the main straight to greet the fans still packing the hillsides and grandstands. With cancellation of the Philip Island round, Ducati Lenovo Team’s Marc Marquez retains a narrow 10-point lead over Jorge Martin of Aprilia Racing.

However, Martin’s crash during the MotoGP Sprint race caused the Spanish rider to suffer a fractured radius and suspected fractured ulna. At this point, Martin has decided to forego treatment in his home country and instead will be in attendance at the Petronas Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang on October 30 although there is debate whether he will pronounced fit to race.