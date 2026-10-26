Over half of Chery’s exports to be CKD by year-end, 60% by 2027, 70% by 2030; localise more, create jobs – EVP

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 October 2026 12:47 pm

Already China’s No 1 car exporter for 23 years in a row, Chery is now gunning for overseas manufacturing domination. According to Chery EVP Zhang Guibing, about 48% of the carmaker’s exports this year are not built in China, and the aim is to cross 50% by year-end, 60% by 2027 and 70% by 2030, Reuters reports.

“Step by step, we are trying to localise ​production and rely mainly on local manufacturing,” he said at an event in Chery’s Wuhu HQ recently, adding that the aim is not only to sell vehicles but to create jobs and “cooperate with local technologies.”

The carmaker said it will start building fast-charging and ​energy ⁠storage stations in countries including the UK, Spain and Thailand from 2027 and will launch robotaxis ⁠first ​in the UAE from next year.

It even wants to enter the practically-impenetrable-for-Chinese-carmakers United States market. “We’re very open to different options, even a potential ​partnership with American automakers. Definitely from a technical point of view, we will be able to find a China-free solution in terms of hardware ​and software,” Chery International EVP Charlie Zhang said at the same event.