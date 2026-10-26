RM1k for Melaka taxi drivers ahead of state polls – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 October 2026 10:39 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke yesterday said taxi drivers in Melaka will receive the RM1,000 assistance announced in Budget 2027 on Monday (today), reports the New Straits Times.

“To all taxi drivers in Melaka, please take note: I will be coming down this Monday morning to disburse RM1,000 directly to each taxi driver,” he said, adding that the aid was funded through the sale of special ‘H’ number plates, which has raised RM91 million.

“When we recover public money, we return it to the people. As a result of subsidy rationalisation, we save billions of ringgit in government expenditure each year. And every single ringgit saved is returned directly to the people.

“We assist the poor, we assist the middle class, we assist school children – we assist everyone,” Loke said. An estimated 53,000 taxi, hire car and school bus drivers nationwide are expected to benefit from the RM1,000 aid.