Total ban of Waze in Malaysia possible, says PM Anwar

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 26 October 2026 10:01 am

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said there is a possibility of a total ban on Waze in Malaysia if there are other proper navigation apps available, reports The Star. At present, only civil servants are banned from using the app while on official duties.

“Surely, just because things become a little more difficult for us, we would not be willing to hand over our information to the Israelis, would we? As for government employees, I will not allow it, under any circumstances. We need to study what alternatives are available. This is a matter of national security,” said Anwar.

He added that Waze could involve foreign intelligence operations, as it is not only based in Israel but is also bound by Israeli law. “I checked on Waze during our cybersecurity meeting two or three days ago when I received the information, Anwar expanded further.

“We looked into it. First, its headquarters is in Israel. Second, under the agreement, if you use Waze and a problem arises, the law that determines the outcome is Israeli law. It is not subject to the laws of other countries. That is why I took action. We should not delay the decision by even one day,” he continued.

Anwar also acknowledged the local TuJu app’s shortcomings and called on Malaysians to be patient and use other navigation apps until it is completely ready. “It turns out that it is not fully developed. So now, digital minister Gobind Singh has explained that we should use any other alternative. Even if it is not as sophisticated, that is fine. We can improve it,” he said.

Following the announcement of the targeted ban last Wednesday (October 21, 2026), Waze denied claims that it misuses personal data. “Claims that Waze collects sensitive government information or allows any entity to exploit personal user data are completely false. Waze operates under strict privacy policies that protect user data and comply with global legal data protection standards,” a spokesperson said in response to the Associated Press.